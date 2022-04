It is all known that “Why Did Katappa Kill Baahubali?” was the sensational question for almost 2 years and it haunted movie lovers ahead of the release of second part of Baahubali. Now, same like that, movie lovers want to know how ‘Adhira’ who was killed in the first part bounces back once again. Sanjay Dutt is essaying this character in 'KGF-2'.