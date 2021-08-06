Know All About Tollywood’s Glam Doll Kajal Aggarwal’s Diet
After Workout
Kajal spends a couple of hours in her gym every day in the morning and after a tiring workout session, she takes coconut water, chia seeds and strawberries.
Kajal Aggarwal’s Breakfast Time
As this Tollywood’s beauty gulp down fresh juices after her workout, for breakfast she takes brown bread, oats, peanut butter and soya products.
Acharya Diva’s Lunch Plan
Coming to the mid-day meal, she includes green salad, brown rice and leafy vegetables in her meal.
Kajal’s Evening Snacks
It is all known that fresh fruit juices enhance the natural glow of the skin, the Singham lady gulps down fruit juices in the evening time too!
Mosagallu’s Actress Last Meal Of The Day
Kajal restricts herself to light food for her dinner. She just takes a veggie soup and green salad.
When It Comes To Shootings
Kajal Aggarwal carries her lunch box to the shooting locations and mostly prefers to have the tasty meal prepared by her mother.
Cheat Meal Day
It is common that we all have a cheat meal day to satisfy the inner foodie. Kajal is also no different and likes to have pizza, parota, dosa, idli, biryani and chocolate cake on her cheat meal day!
Well, Kajal Aggarwal stays healthy and maintains a fit body with regular workouts. She also stays out from the junk food and storage food! Even after her cheat meal day, she spends an extra hour in the gym to burn the fat the next morning!