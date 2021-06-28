Kriti Sanon’s Magical Eyes Are Enough To Create A Drama
Let’s start off with the ‘Green’ magic of Kriti… She wore a sleeveless mermaid green gown and looked oh-so-glamorous with all her shimmery eyes and trendy earrings. She went with complete green eyeshadow and pulled out her inner charm!
Next, we will go with the smoky eye game of this B-Town glam doll! She wore a classy white outfit and looked beautiful with those complete darkened smoky eyes. Her antique golden kangan and earrings upped her classy attire!
As we said, Kriti’s eyes are enough to create magic, she once again captured the lenses with a red frilly red gown! Her top-knot bun, trendy ear-wear and radiant red eyeshadow choice made her look alluring!
Here comes the beautiful bridal look of Kriti! She looked grandeur with the intricate embroidered off-white lehenga and added that statement red lipstick and golden-brown eyeshadow to own that pretty appeal!
This is just funky, cool and uber-chic too! Kriti made us go jaw dropped with her tri-colour eye makeup and created a noise too! First, she added the thick pink eyeliner and went with metallic blue eyeshadow. She topped these shades with orange shade and extended it to the brows to own that fabulous look!
Now, it’s the turn of thickened winged liner! Kriti looked swanky with her sequin green outfit and raised her glam quotient with the thickened liner game!
Kriti’s metallic blue eyeshadow adds the much-needed electrifying effect to her complete makeup!
Finally, we end the ‘Eye Makeup’ tale of Kriti Sanon with this cool pic! She wore a red shirt and added enough drama with maroon lips and a light skin-coloured eyeshadow.