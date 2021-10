Designer: Aisha Rao

Wow… It’s just magical!!! Diana looked amazing and ultimate and also described her outfit saying, “The refined details of Appliqué, the classic silhouettes, and the moody colour scheme are made for the discerning buyers of today. Plus, what makes these pieces perfect heirlooms is how they use discarded fabrics to make something that’s one-of-a-kind. Disposability is no longer chic.”