Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Check Out The Fashion Tale Of Bollywood Showstoppers
The gala Lakme Fashion Week was held from 12th to 16th October, 2022 and the red carpet witnessed the ace style game of Bollywood stars… So, let us check out the fashion tale of the glamorous showstoppers!
Mrunal Thakur
The beautiful Sita aka Mrunal Thakur turned the showstopper for the ace designer Rajesh Pratap Singh. She wore a modish black saree and teamed it with white shirt as a blouse and turned heads with her bold makeup!
Babil Khan
The young actor of Bollywood Babil Khan rocked on the ramp walking for Pawan Sachdeva. He wore a black shirt and teamed it with a designer jacket and pants.
Shamita Shetty
The Bigg Boss contestant Shamita Shetty looked all beautiful wearing a Rina Dhaka creation. She wore an urban tribe-themed net top and teamed it with the same themed floral print skirt. Her bob-cut hairstyle and on-point makeup upped her red-carpet look!
Yami Gautam
The beautiful actress Yami Gautam sashayed the ramp wearing Shyamlal and Bhumika’s creation. She wore a peach coloured lehenga which is filled with intricate embroidery and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse and long cape-styled dupatta!
Huma Qureshi
The Double XL actress Huma also shined wearing a beautiful pink lehenga designed by Nachiket! The lehenga is rich with floral print and Huma teamed it with a diamond neckpiece and flowy tresses hairdo!
Alaya F
The young glam doll Alaya F rocked on the red carpet wearing Nikita’s uber-chic creation! She wore a modish outfit and looked cool!
Bhagyasree
The veteran actress Bhagyasree looked classy wearing a triple-shaded saree and walked on the ramp for Sanjukta…
Anushka Ranjan
She also made the red carpet gleam with her glam wearing a Nikita Tandon’s creation. She accentuated herself with a sleeveless golden gown that featured designer cuts!
Siddharth Malhotra
The young and handsome star of Bollywood showcased his best style side wearing a black outfit on the red carpet. He walked on the ramp for ace fashioner Gaurav Gupta…
Ananya Pandey
The cute actress Ananya rocked on the ramp wearing a short orange tuxedo-styled gown and turned showstopper for Pankaj and Nidhi designer duo!
Saiyami Kher
Sayami looked beautiful and classy wearing a white lehenga that featured colourful floral embroidery. Her antique silver mathapatti and curly hairstyle along with her smile made her look pretty!
Sania Mirza
The beautiful sports player Sania looked awesome wearing an intricate embroidered lehenga and teamed it with a modish choker and earrings!
Mouni Roy
Here comes our ever beautiful Mouni Roy wearing a designer lehenga and sleeveless blouse! She walked on the ramp for Payal Singhal and flaunted her Karwa Chauth ‘Mehndi’ on the ramp too!
Aditi Rao Hydari
The royal beauty wore a rich kanjeevaram golden half saree and teamed it with red dupatta! Her centre-neck nose ring and braid hairstyle made her own a complete traditional vibe!
Tara Sutaria
She turned the showstopper for Aisha Rao and wore a floral printed lehenga teaming it with an off-shoulder matching blouse!
Shobita Dhulipalla
Shobita looked modish with a stylish and new-age lehenga look! She wore a glary pink skirt and teamed it with a sleeveless striped and colourful top! Her top-knot bun and minimal accessory look upped her red carpet look!
Chitrangadha Singh
Chitrangadha turned showstopper for Esha and wore a unique-printed long gown! Her messy hair with shirt braids and tasselled cape also upped her modish look!
Rhea Chakraborty
She also looked beautiful wearing Guapar outfit and accentuated herself in a floral-printed sleeveless gown.
Malaika Arora
Last but not least, the glam doll and fitness freak Malaika wore a blue skirt which is enhanced with a beautiful art print and teamed it with a matching long cape!