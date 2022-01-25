Latest Pics Of ‘Gehraiyaan’ Actress Deepika Padukone Will Make You Go Aww
Let us start off with this a-la-mode outfit of Deepika… She wore a pink designer gown which is enhanced with the fish-cut and single-shouldered detailing. Her diamond earrings and bun hairdo perfectly suited her party attire!
This time it’s the shiny side of Deepika… She draped a complete golden saree and teamed it with an emerald necklace and earrings. Her bun hairdo and dewy makeup upped her charm!
Black is one such colour that can elevate beauty… Thus, Deepika Padukone draped a plain black saree and teamed it with a high-neck and full-sleeved matching blouse! Her flowy tresses and black pumps also made her look pretty!
Wow… Such a beautiful smile! Deepika Padukone made us go aww with her wide smile and wore a chikankari worked pink salwar. Her modish earrings and flowy tresses best complimented her classy look!
Deepika Padukone’s amazing style sense always treats the fashion freaks! This time, she wore a dual-shaded saree and teamed it with a yellow ruffled blouse. Her blue earrings and bun hairdo along with kohled eyes gave her that much-needed attention!
Deepika Padukone oozed out her glam in this sleeveless red outfit and upped her charm with dark maroon lips, radiant cheeks and curly beach waves!
Here is one more party outfit of Deepika Padukone… She dressed up in a high-neck red top and teamed it with resin black pants. It’s again the bun hairdo and earrings that upped the charm of this ‘B-Town’ actress!
This one is a special outfit which can be worn in summer and winter too… She wore a blue sleeveless gown and teamed it with a matching modish jacket! Her blue stilettoes, modish neckpiece and on-point makeup made her own a swanky appeal!