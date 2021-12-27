Latest Pics Of Janhvi Kapoor Will Definitely Make You Go Aww
The iconic POO moment from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham! Janhvi Kapoor mimicked Bebo and looked awesome wearing a single-shouldered printed gown!
Janhvi Kapoor looked shiny in the golden outfit! Her matching heels, flowy tresses and on-point makeup along with the gold bracelets upped her stylish appeal!
The Kapoor’s beautiful doll looked awesome wearing the designer red lehenga! It is all enhanced with floral colourful embroidery and she teamed it with a net dupatta! Her shimmery makeup, gold choker and cute pose made her look beautiful!
Janhvi Kapoor looked extremely pretty draping a floral-designed saree… Her silver earrings and classy background gave her a ‘Gulabi’ effect!
This is a special pic from the vacay diary of Janhvi Kapoor… She wore a colourful top and teamed it with brown pants and a matching jacket!
Another awesome saree pic of Janhvi Kapoor… She wore a green six-yard wonder piece which is enhanced with mirror work! Her cute smile and kohled-eyes upped her classy appeal!
This is the best festive pic for all the fans of Janhvi Kapoor… She wore an intricate embroidered blue kurti and teamed it with a matching dupatta!
Finally, we end the oh-so-glamorous fashion tale of Janhvi Kapoor with this pic… She looked chic wearing a frilly outfit and oozed her glam with on-point makeup!