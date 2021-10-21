Latest Pics Of Rashmika Mandanna Will Definitely Make You Go Awww
Let’s start off with this monochrome pic of this Pushpa actress… She looked stunning wearing a single shouldered ruffle outfit which has thigh-high slit detailing! Her ‘Attitude’ wala look also made this pic garner millions of views!
This is the ‘Dussehra’ special pic of Rashmika Mandanna… She took a cute selfie keeping a beautiful sunflower on her ear. Her beautiful smile and no-makeup appeal upped her natural charm!
This is the SIIMA special customized outfit! She shined in a single-shouldered red gown which is enhanced with fish-cut detailing and a stiff bodice. Her minimal accessory appeal and damp tresses best complimented her red carpet look!
This is another monochrome look of Rashmika… She wore a sleeveless white tied-up top and teamed it with golden shimmery pants. Her flowy tresses and golden earrings upped her chic look!
Wow… This ‘Geeta Govindam’ actress looked cute and classy wearing a dual-shaded saree. Her metal neck-piece and gajra hairband along with her cute smile upped her classy style quotient!
This is a complete evening party classy yet stylish look! She wore a plain white six-yard wonder piece and teamed it with a sleeveless golden blouse! Her bright lips and beach waves hairstyle gave her a pretty appeal!
Let us end this fashion tale of Rashmika with this amazing look! She wore an off-shoulder maroon gown and laughed out heartfully with on-point makeup!
Rashmika you are a glamorous queen… Do continue treating us with such amazing looks every now and then!!!