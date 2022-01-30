Lesser Known Facts About Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Movie
It is all known that Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise turned into a blockbuster in all languages especially when we speak about Bollywood, it surpassed even 83 movie collections too
Pushpa’s first part is still running successfully in theatres and till now it collected Rs 319 crores in India. In overseas, it collected Rs 35 crores and approx. the movie is expected to cross Rs 350 crores soon!
Going with Hindi ticket windows, Pushpa: The Rise is the third-highest of all time just behind Uri and Gadar movies.
Fact About Jolly Reddy (Dhananjay) character
Well, Jolly Reddy essayed the role of Anasuya’s brother… In fact, he is a lyricist and film producer who works in Kannada movies. He also bagged a couple of awards at prestigious award ceremonies.
Going with the weekly collections
Week One - Rs. 175.60 crores Week Two - Rs. 57.30 crores Week Three - Rs. 48.40 crores Week Four - Rs. 19.70 crore Week Five - Rs. 10.50 crores Week Six - Rs. 8 crores Approx Total - Rs. 319.50 crores Approx
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were seen in complete de-glamour roles in this movie. According to the sources, almost 20-40 minutes was taken every day to remove the makeup!
Well, the second part of this movie is titled as ‘Phspa: The Rule’, the shooting of this movie will begin soon and is also expected to hit the theatres at the end of 2022!