Liger To Brahmastra: List Of 10 Upcoming & Most Anticipated Indian Movies
Vikrant Rona – July 28th
Vikrant Rona is an upcoming Indian Kannada-language fantasy action-adventure film directed by Anup Bhandari. It stars Sudeep as the titular character alongside Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Cobra – August 11th
Cobra is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action thriller film written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner 7 Screen Studio
Laal Singh Chadda – August 11th
Laal Singh Chaddha is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy drama film directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay written by Eric Roth and adapted by Atul Kulkarni. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures
Karthikeya 2 – August 12th
Karthikeya 2 is an Indian upcoming Telugu-language supernatural mystery thriller film written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory, the film serves as a sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya.
Bimbisara – August 5th
Bimbisara is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language fantasy action film written and directed by Mallidi Vashist, and produced by N. T. R. Arts. It stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Warina Hussain.
Liger – August 25th
Liger is an upcoming Indian sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects
Brahmastra – September 9th
Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language fantasy adventure film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is produced by Karan Johar
Ponniyin Selvan – (PS-1)- September 30th
Ponniyin Selvan: I is an upcoming Indian Tamil language period action drama film directed by Mani Ratnam, who co-wrote it with Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan
Vikram Vedha (Hindi – September 30th)
Vikram Vedha is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language neo-noir action thriller film written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, being a remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name, from a screenplay by Neeraj Pandey.
Agent – September (Release Date Not Confirmed Yet)
Agent is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language spy thriller film directed by Surender Reddy from a story written by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema,