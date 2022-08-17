Liger: Vijay Devarakonda And Ananya Pandey’s BTS Pics Straight From The Shooting Location
It is all known that Tollywood’s ace actor Vijay Devarakonda teamed up with ace filmmaker Puri Jaganndh for the sports drama Liger. As the movie is all set to release in a couple of days, the promotions are in full swing. This is the first look poster in which Vijay is seen standing naked holding a flower bouquet! He looked great with the toned body!
This is the poster of the “Akdi Pakdi…” song that showcased the lead actors Vijay and Ananya enjoying the peppy dance number!
This is another awesome poster from “Akdi Pakdi…” song! Both Vijay and Ananya are seen kissing and sported in the party attires!
Ahead of the trailer release, the fans placed a massive poster of Vijay in Sudershan theatre, Hyderabad!
Off late, as the promotions are in full swing the lead actors and the whole team are busy with their events. This pic is from the Mumbai event and both the lead actors looked cool!
This is a small video of the Gujarat Fandom tour… The team had a great time and electrifying love from the fans!
The lead actors sported in white outfits and are chilling in the green fields ahead of the “Coka 2.0…” song launch in Chandigarh!
This is the Independence Day special poster… Vijay is seen proudly holding the National Flag and is ready to lock horns with his opponent in the ring!
Here comes a few BTS pics… The first one showcases the baddie Vishnu and lead actor Vijay Devarakonda in the ring along with the referee!
In this pic, Puri is showing something in his mobile to the lead actors Vijay and Ananya along with Charmme.
In this pic, Ananya is seen with director Puri and they are seen discussing the script! Sharing these pics, the makers also wrote, “The Exertion with Passion & The deeds to deliver a Spectacular MASS Entertainer!”
The bookings are already open for the Liger movie… So guys, be ready to witness the sports entertainer ‘Waat Laga Denge’…