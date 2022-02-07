Lovely Pics Of Newlyweds Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar
Suraj and Mouni are seen hugging each other with much love! He looked handsome in a white outfit while Mouni owned a pretty appeal with a printed outfit!
Mandira invited the newlyweds Suraj and Mouni to her house and hosted a gala party! The pretty bride looked classy draping a floral designed saree while Mandira looked stylish in a black outfit. They sat on the steps and posed to the cams!
Now, Suraj also joined the besties and posed to cams with all smiles.
Sun and Moon are off to their honeymoon… They flew to picturesque and nature’s paradise Kashmir and clicked a selfie amid snow-capped mountains.
Mouni is all happy playing in the snow… She sported wearing a black jacket and is all happy!!!
This is another awesome pic from their honeymoon… Mouni is seen holding a book in her balcony and sported in a sweatshirt and black pants!
This time, we have picked the Sangeet pic… The couple looked all happy and are enjoying every bit of the wedding! Mouni looked gorgeous in a designer golden lehenga while Suraj owned a handsome appeal with a designer blue shirt!
The couple is seen totally drenched in ‘Haldi’… Even their designer white outfits also made them look pretty and upped their bridal glow!
We will end this magical tale of newlyweds with this beautiful wedding pic