On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Aadi shared the first look poster of his new movie ‘CSI Sanatan’ and surprised all his fans… He is seen in a modish avatar and is all set to investigate a crime in this movie. Glam doll and newbie Misha Narang is essaying the female lead role in the film while the movie is being directed by debutant Sivashankar Dev.