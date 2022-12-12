Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun And A Few Other Tollywood Stars Made Their Presence At Neelima Guna’s Wedding Reception
Ace filmmaker Gunasekhar’s daughter Neelima Guna tied the knot with Ravi Prakhya on 3rd December, 2022 at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.
The gala wedding event was attended by Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, C Kalyan, Meher Ramesh, Anil Ravipudi, Bellamkonda Suresh, Bellamkonda Ganesh, Bandla Ganesh, and T SrinivasYadav and others.
Well, the wedding reception of this beautiful couple was held on Sunday and many Tollywood celebs like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others made their presence and blessed the couple…
Allu Arjun attended the reception party along with his daughter Arha and posed with the beautiful couple Ravi and Neelima!
A Special click of father and daughter… Well, Arha also essayed the special role in Shaakuntalam movie and will be seen as young Bharata in the movie!
Mahesh Babu with director Gunasekhar and his wife!
Ace director SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama attended the reception party and are seen in all smiles while posing to the camera!
Mahesh Babu also blessed the couple and made his presence at the event!
Let us check out the specialpics of the coupleNeelima and Ravi… Beautiful bride is all enjoying her bridal shower event…
The couple looked great in this pic and owned a classy and royal appeal in the designer outfits!
A glimpse of special birthday and bridal shower party of Neelima Guna…
The beautiful couple posed together for the ‘Lagna Patrika’ event…