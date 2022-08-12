Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Raashii Khanna, Sonam Kapoor And A Few More Stars Celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Anshula Kapoor
Anshula shared a couple of throwback pics and wished all her dear brothers on this special occasion! The Kapoor kids are all in smiles and looked great in party attires…
Ananya Pandey
Ananya Pandey also shared a few pics with her family and brother and penned a special note… “Happy Rakhi to the light of my life. For all that you are and all that you do, through every fight and every laugh - my first friend and friend till the end Love you endlessly Ahaaaniii”.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam shared a few present and throwback pics with her brothers and wished them by jotting down, “Happy happy rakhee my brothers! So blessed to have you all in my life.. I know I’ve taught you how to party hard and be a bunch of fun people.. now I can’t wait for our kids to have the same bond! Love you all! Your big sister, who you’ve refused to call didi except my darling @jahaankapoor26 and @bhambhani_siddhant”.
Shweta Nanda Bachchan
Shweta shared a beautiful and rare pic with her father and brother Abhishek and wrote, “More ‘packed like sardines’ than ‘peas in a pod’ … etc. etc, you get it, we’re close, I love you, you love me yada yada - Happy Rakhi.”
Parineeti Chopra
Pari shared a pic with her two brothers and tagged them as the ‘Best Gift By My Parents’…
Varun Dhawan
Varun posed along with his sisters and looked classy in the white outfit!
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh shared a couple of beautiful pics of his kids Sitara and Gautam and wished them on this special day… “Here's to the unbreakable bond of love.. the promise of a lifetime. Wishing you all a happy #RakshaBandhan!”
Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh
On this special occasion, Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh starrer Bholaa Shankar makers shared a beautiful snap of these stars. Even Chiru wished all his fans with great love!
Raashii Khanna
Raashii shared the pics of her brother and the little one and wished by jotting down, “May I always be the one to bother you both with my overbearing love!! Hahaha.. #HappyRakshaBandhan to all the brothers and sisters”.
Soha Ali Khan
Soha shared a beautiful pic with her brother Sai f Ali Khan and took his blessings on this special occasion!
Little Innaya and Taimur Ali Khan
Even the naughty little kids Innaya and Taimur celebrated this festival with much love!
Saba Pataudi
Saba also wished Saif Ali Khan on this special occasion and wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan...! To my brother n brother from another mother... ! Love u guys”.
Nani
Nani shared a beautiful pic with his sister Deepthi and wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan to all the sisters and brothers out there. To more vineyards and more selfies this year akki @deepthiiiganta”.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik also shared a few pics with his family and sisters and wished them on this special day… Sisters and brothers tied Rakhi to each other this year. The raksha goes both ways. Happy Rakhi everyone ! That moment in 1996 We still look the same”.
Karthikeya
He also looked great along with his sister and tagged the pic jotting down, “Siblings…Bond beyond all things”.
Farah Kunder
Farah shared a beautiful pic of her three kids and wrote, “Brothers&sisters.. mine are now at the age where i have to pay them to hug each other”.
Tusshar Kapoor
Tusshar and Ekta looked awesome in the pic and celebrated the festival with all smiles!