Malvika Sharma's 10 Most Enchanting Drapes
Malvika Sharma slays in sarees, and we can't get enough! Swipe through to see 10 of her most stunning saree looks
Sunshine Chic:
Malvika beams in a yellow floral saree paired with a white sleeveless blouse.
Pastel Power:
She looks phenomenal in a multi-block printed pastel saree, a unique and trendy choice.
Red Hot:
Malvika stuns in a classic red half saree, perfect for a photoshoot or special occasion.
Kanchipuram Queen:
She exudes elegance in a brown Kanchipuram silk saree with a contrasting navy blue blouse.
Green with Envy:
Malvika looks effortlessly stylish in an olive green ruffle saree with a matching printed blouse.
Black and White Magic:
Malvika stuns in a white ruffle saree with a bold black sleeveless blouse, a dramatic combination.
Red Carpet Ready:
Malvika rocks a gorgeous red soft organza saree with intricate cut work, perfect for a grand entrance.
Stripes in Style:
She looks sharp in a striped georgette saree with an embellished border, a modern take on the traditional.
Navy Blue Nirvana:
Malvika is a vision in a flowing navy blue georgette saree with an unstitched blouse.
Maroon Marvel:
Malvika looks regal in a classic maroon silk saree, a timeless choice.