Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

There is a saying that, “It’s an art to create a Met Gala look”. Well, Rihanna always follows this statement and poses in her style best! This time too, she looked awesome wearing a Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat. It is enhanced with black ruffles and a voluminous scale. Even her beau Rocky shined in a colourful quilt-like over-coat.