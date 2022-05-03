MET Gala 2022: Best Red Carpet Looks Of The Glamorous Divas
The annual event Met Gala 2022 returned with an extra dosage of glamour as this year’s theme was ‘An Anthology of Fashion’. Well, this year’s hosts were Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Natasha Poonawalla
First, let us start off with Natasha Poonawalla’s amazing and a-la-mode look! She shined in Sabyasachi Mukerji’s unique outfit! She wore a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail. Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail. Even the rings around her body also upped her style quotient!
Vanessa Hudgens
This ace Hollywood star wore a full-sleeved and high neck black transparent outfit! Her bun hairdo and diamond earrings made her look unique on the red carpet!
La La Anthony
Lala also looked beautiful on the red carpet wearing a maroon gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a high-neck bodice! Her ruby and diamond hair accessory with the floral embellishment upped her charm!
Emma Chamberlain
Wow… She looked pretty wearing a full-sleeved top and teamed it with a white skirt that is enhanced with a small train! Her diamond choker and on-point makeup made her rock at the gala event!
Blake Lively
Blake’s awesome magic effect of her designer costume made everyone go aww… She wore a custom Versace outfit which unravelled at the waist to reveal a second look - mirroring the transformation of New York's Statue of Liberty from bronze to oxidized green. On the other hand, Ryan posed along with her sporting in a monochrome suit!
Kacey Musgraves
This beautiful doll wore a sleeveless black dress which is accentuated with designer shimmery embellishments! Her black hand fan and modish bun hairdo along with long gloves made her shine on the red carpet!
Janelle Monáe
Janelle posed in a black - silver glitteryace fashioner Ralph Lauren outfit at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Rachel Smith
Met Gala 2022 looks are all amazing… Glam doll Rachel picked a modish attire wearing an off-shoulder black-white floor-length gown and enhanced her look with a black belt!
Wendi Murdoch
Wendi wore a silver full-sleeved gown which is filled with baby pink frills all over the gown. Her modish earrings and pony hairdo finished off her red carpet look!
Lisa Airan
This beautiful Hollywood actress impressed the fashion police wearing a black fish-cut outfit and owned that unique appeal with 2 different sleeves detailing!
Tommy Dorfman
Being her debut Met Gala red carpet event, Tommy stole the hearts with a custom green Christopherkane dress which is a blend of the designers’ fall 2022 collection. The resin green outfit featured unique cuts along with a train.
Maude Apatow
Maude wore a Miumiu Chantilly lace gown embroidered with black crystals and fringing embroidery with a black velvet bust detailing! Her dark red lips and diamond neck-piece along with her short bob hairdo made her rock like a queen on the red carpet!
Amber Valletta
Amber shined wearing a complete golden sleeveless gown that featured a ‘V’-shape bodice! Her black long gloves and diamond necklace along with gold bangles made her pose with attitude on the red carpet!