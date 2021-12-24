Mimic The Beautiful Bollywood Divas To Own A Stylish Appeal For The Christmas Festival
Sara Ali Khan
Pataudikhaandanki glam doll Sara Ali Khan always slays us with her a-la-mode style file! She shined wearing a sleeveless silver-striped black gown and threw major festive season goals to all the fans…
Alia Bhatt
The Gangubai actress rocked sporting in a white suit which is enhanced with a colourful digital print. She teamed it with a red bell-bottom pant and upped her appeal with flowy tresses!
Shraddha Kapoor
Even Shraddha also looked stylish wearing an off-shoulder gown and upped her stylish appeal with the metal chain belt! Her on-point makeup and sun-kissed aura made the pic garner millions of likes!
Katrina Kaif
Even plain ruffled gowns can also up the style game… Katrina proved the same and looked pretty in the sleeveless orange gown!
Nora Fatehi
‘Red’ outfits always pull of charm! Nora also followed the same formula and wore a sleeveless red gown which has thigh-high slit detailing! Her diamond studs and flowy tresses gave her a beautiful look!
Sonam Kapoor
Style chameleon Sonam is always a vision to watch! She wore a white long gown which is enhanced with high-neck and loose sleeve detailing’s. Her statement red lips and low bun upped her glam appeal!
Sonakshi Sinha
Sona always makes her fans go aww with her trendy outfits. She wore a black gown that has balloon sleeves! Her curly beach waves and small black clutch along with matching pumps made her top the fashion charts!
Janhvi Kapoor
The Christmas season is full of parties! One can mimic Janhvi and step out wearing a sleeveless black gown to own that shine during the night parties!
Khushi Kapoor
We end this Christmas special fashion tale with KhushiKapoor… She looked elegant in the peach-coloured floor-length gown and looked pretty with her on-point makeup!