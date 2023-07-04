MM Keeravani birthday special

MM Keeravani, who made a name for himself is an Indian film composer, playback singer, and lyricist, who mainly works in the Telugu film industry, along with other languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
As, the legendary music director is celebrating his birthday, here are some unseen pictures
MM Keeravani with his mother (in red circle) and other family members
Keeravani’s father Siva Sai Datta
MM Keeravani (in red circle), SS Rajamouli, Bose, Bharathi (MM Srilekha’s parents), and Keeravani’s sister Sapthami (1976)
MM Keeravani (in the middle after growing up) with his music teacher Kavitapu Seethanna garu (extreme left) and Seethanna’s family members
A picture of MM Keeravani in his early adulthood
From left to right, Siva Nageswara Rao (director), MM Keeravani, Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry (lyricist), Teja (assistant director), and a crew member while they were working on the film Kshana Kshanam (1991)
MM Keeravani with his wife Sri Valli
MM Keeravani posing with his wife and children after voting in an election
Kalyani Malik, MM Keeravani, and SS Rajamouli
MM Keeravani in an audio recording studio
MM Keeravani having a funny moment with SS Rajamouli
MM Keeravani and Mahesh Bhatt in a talk show ‘Keeravani Ragalu’
MM Keeravani receiving SIIMA Award for Best Music Director (Telugu) for “Baahubali: The Conclusion” in 2018
MM Keeravani posing with his Golden Globe Award on 10 January 2023
Chandrabose and MM Keeravani posing with the Best Original Song award for ‘Naatu Naatu’ from “RRR” onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on 12 March 2023