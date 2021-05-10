Mother’s Day Special Treats By The Film Stars

Dialogue king Mohan Babu has shared a throwback pic of his mother and made us know the greatness of a mother with his awesome quote. “The mother satisfies her hunger when she hears the baby crying. But my mother was born deaf. But she taught us words even though she could not hear us, she taught us to walk, she raised five children without any difficulty. Happy Mother's Day to the great mother!”
Kajal
Kajal Aggarwal has shared a beautiful pic of her mother Vinay Aggarwal and also wished all the mothers of her family with a heartfelt note. “Happy Mother’s Day to my strong, loving, protective, fiercely compassionate, rock solid tribe of ladies who’ve always had my back. I love you so much.”
Chiranjeevi
Along with this beautiful family pic, he also shared a video on his Instagram page and showered all his love on his dear mom Anjana Devi jotting down, “#HappyMothersDay Happy Mother's Day to All the Mothers of the World!!”.
Kamal Hassan
Kamal Hassan shared a beautiful monochrome of his mother and wrote, “Mother is not just a person anymore. In my mind she is an emotion that moves me in the right direction everytime. Every day of mine is hers too. So yet another happy mother's day.”
Devi Sri Prasad
The popular music director of Tollywood, DSP has shared a beautiful pic of his mother and ‘Chinna Amma’ (younger sister of his mother). He also wrote, “One of my most favourite pics… With my MOTHER & CHINNAMMA. She Pampers me more than my Mother… since my Childhood till now. Both of them r Amazing Cooks… They serve with Affection”.
Nani
Nani dropped an adorable pic of his mother which showed how happily Nani and his son Arjun are seen resting on her lap.
Ramya Krishnan
Ace actress Ramya Krishnan also shared a couple of beautiful pics of her mother and showcased how her son is chilling with his grandmother! She also wrote, “DNA madness successfully transferred to gen next. Over and out. Happy Mother's day.”
Ravi Teja
Yes, mother’s love cannot have a match! Proving the same, Ravi Teja shared a beautiful pic of his mother and wrote, “MOTHER! Love in its purest form ❤️ Wishing my dearest Mom, and all the mothers out there, a very Happy Mother's Day!”
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu shared a beautiful collage of his mother and wife and tagged them as selfless and incredible mothers. “Celebrating the selfless ❤️❤️❤️ Happy mother's day to mine and all the incredible mothers out there!”