Mouni Roy’s Dreamy And Beautiful Wedding Pics Will Make You Go Aww
Let us start off with this beautiful pic of Suraj and Mouni… They are all in smiles and are seen in much love!
Next in the line is the beautiful ‘Mehndi’ pic… Generally, brides pick the green outfits for Mehndi but Mouni opted to go with a yellow lehenga which is all enhanced with sea shells and golden motifs.
In this pic, Mouni flaunted her wedding Mehndi which showcased the beautiful ‘MS’ symbol on her hands.
Coming to her jewellery, she picked an antique maang tikka and chandbaali earrings. Even her eyes are also enhanced with the golden-brown shimmery eyeshadow.
This is the bridal attire for Mouni’s Bengali wedding… She picked Sabyasachi’s beautiful red lehenga which is all accentuated with golden embroidery!
Her wedding jewellery also best suited her bridal attire… She picked the Anmol Jewellers golden-emerald choker and maang tikka. Those traditional red bangles and on-point makeup upped her bridal glow.
Happy Wedding Mouni and Suraj…