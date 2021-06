Sridevi Bungalow – Sridevi

There is no need to specify this movie as the title itself reveals that it was made on iconic actress Sridevi who was found dead in a bathtub in Dubai. Although there are many doubts on the death of this ace actress, all their family members and Police officials declared that she died after drowning in the tub which is hard to believe. There were many objections on this movie and producers also clarified that it had no connection with Sridevi’s death.