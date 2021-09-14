MTV VMAs 2021: Meet The Best Dressed Glam Dolls Of This Gala Event
Madison Beer
This Hollywood’s glam doll mesmerized all and sundry wearing a light-coloured off-shoulder outfit which is enhanced with a thigh-high slit! Her shimmery makeup and flowy tresses upped her style statement.
Camila Cabello
Camila looked just like a princess on the red carpet. She wore a dual-toned gown which is enhanced with a pink bodice and red ‘Bow-Tie’ shaped frilly gown. Her awesome shimmery wing liner and simple pony hairdo along with sharp nails upped her style quotient a notch higher.
Ciara
Ciara looked stylish wearing a black Tomford outfit and oozed out her glam complete sheer and high-neck gown.
Tinashe
Tinashe made all the fashion freaks go jaw dropped with her complete uber-chic avatar. She picked a brown leather trouser and teamed it with a midriff-baring leather bralette top. Her messy braid hairdo and glossy lips along with smoky eyes made her rock on the red carpet!
Simone Biles
It is all known that Simone took a break from Tokyo Olympics as she is facing a few mental health issues. Well, she graced the red carpet wearing a beautiful pink gown that featured single shoulder and thigh-high slit detailing’s.
Megan Fox
Megan stepped on to the red carpet walking hand in hand with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. She wore a sheer strappy dress while Machine Gun looked completely contrast with his shimmery red suit!
Billie Eilish
This ace singer looked awesome in her complete black avatar and posed to cams in all smiles. She opted to go with a comfy appeal and thus wore a black sweater dress that featured high-neck and oversized sleeves.
Latto
Latto made the paps go aww with all her glittery appeal. She wore anembellished cut-out copper gown and upped her style sense with the long French Braid. Her diamond bangles and shimmery eye makeup also best complemented her red carpet attire.