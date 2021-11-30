Munawar Faruqui has hinted at his intention to leave comedy concerts
A day after his scheduled event in Bengaluru was cancelled, stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui intimated that he might not conduct any further shows.
The organisers had been advised by police to cancel the event due to probable law and order issues.
Mr.Faruqui, who had travelled to the city for the event, left the next morning after releasing a message on his social media accounts indicating that he would be leaving the space.
According to organisers, Mr. Faruqui was saddened by the November 28 rally, at how he was being methodically targeted.
Bengaluru Police's decision to cancel the concert comes after the comic's 12 shows were cancelled.