Navratri 2023 5 Celebrity-Inspired Traditional Outfits For Women
Let's confess! Nothing beats the ethnic theme on a holiday than an impressive six meters. And what could be prettier than an embroidered saree adorned with subtle sequins? Let's take a cue from Kriti Sanon's burgundy sari from Arpita Mehta's shelves and play with contrasts. Who ever thought burgundy would highlight gold edges?
So far it is clear that Navratri is a celebration of vibrant colours, and what could be better and brighter than a gorgeous red lehenga? Well, it's surely the icing on the cake when it comes to decorations. Honestly, a pretty red lehenga will make you look elegant during Garba nights. Karisma Kapoor's Anamika Khanna lehenga was paired with a short kurta. You can always combine it with a matching blouse. The way you want to wear your dupatta is totally up to you. With just a pair of matching funky earrings, you'll be set.
For your love of florals and pastels, we have Kareena Kapoor's printed saree from the shelves of Sabyasachi. Gone are those days when bright hued ensembles were the right choice for the festive season. Pastels and floral prints make your outfit look more delicate. Choosing the right pair of statement earrings will prepare you for the red carpet.
Gota-patti with some knotted treatment on lehenga marks the authentic Garba evening ensemble. The best part of the set is that while it looks sturdy, the light weight of the set will help you have effortless fun. Don't you forget to pair it with a perfect pair of rusty mojris and jhumkas?
There is no denying that a perfect garara ensemble screams majestic. With an overall chikankari work combined with a bit of embellishments, nothing can stop you from turning heads. If you decide to choose white, you will surely stand out among the vibrant shades. The outfit features comfort as compared to a lehenga set and adds a similar grace to an overall look.