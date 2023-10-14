Navratri 2023 5 Celebrity-Inspired Traditional Outfits For Women

So far it is clear that Navratri is a celebration of vibrant colours, and what could be better and brighter than a gorgeous red lehenga? Well, it's surely the icing on the cake when it comes to decorations. Honestly, a pretty red lehenga will make you look elegant during Garba nights. Karisma Kapoor's Anamika Khanna lehenga was paired with a short kurta. You can always combine it with a matching blouse. The way you want to wear your dupatta is totally up to you. With just a pair of matching funky earrings, you'll be set.