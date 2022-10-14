NC 22: Here Are The Casting Details Of This Most-Awaited Naga Chaitanya’s Movie
It is all known that Tollywood’s young actor Naga Chaitanya teamed up with ace director Venkat Prabhu for an untitled bilingual… The shooting of this movie began on 21st September 2022 with the blessings of the late legendary actor ANR…
Earlier the makers revealed the lead actress name Krithi Shetty and also dropped the pics of the crew members of this most-awaited movie on social media…
Here are the crew details:
• SR Kathir – Cinematographer • Abburi Ravi – Writer • Rajeevan - Production Designer • Venkat Raajen – Editor • DV Satyanarayana – Art Director • Yannick Ben & Mahesh Mathew - Action Directors
Now let us check the casting details… We will start off with versatile and most passionate actor Sampath Raj…
Even beautiful actress Priyamani is all ready to portray a prominent role in this bilingual movie!
Next in the line is electrifying performer Premgi…
Can this movie’s casting list be completed without ace comedian Vennela Kishore? Definitely a big no!!!
Here comes the most-talented and popular actress of Television Premi Vishwanath… Now Vantalakka will be seen in a prominent role in NC 22!
Kollywood’s ace actor Sarath Kumar is yet again ready to essay a powerful role in the most-awaited movie!
Finally, NC 22 team welcomed the handsome star Arvind Swami to the cast of this Venky Atluri’s directorial…