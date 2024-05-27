Netflix's Top 6 Trending Movies
Looking for a fun movie night ? Netflix has you covered! This week, their top 10 trending movies offer a variety of genres.
Crew
This action thriller boasts Bollywood A-listers Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. Packed with action sequences, it's a weekend hit.
Lapataa Ladies
Directed by Kiran Rao, this critically acclaimed film explores the changing lives of women after marriage. Uplifting and relatable, it's a great watch for everyone.
Atlas
Calling all sci-fi fans! This recently released Hollywood film promises action and thrills.
Madame Web
Dive into the world of superheroes with this movie from Sony's Spider-Man universe. Despite a box office flop, it's finding a new audience on Netflix.
Shaitaan
Calling all horror enthusiasts! Ajay Devgan, R Madhavan, and Jyothika star in this chilling movie
Article 370
This action thriller featuring Yami Gautam and Priyamani is still going strong on Netflix.