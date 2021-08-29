Oh-So-Glamorous Style File Of ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ Actress Pooja Hegde
Say Cheese!
Pooja looked awesome wearing a complete white outfit! She upped her look with the round hat and posed to cams holding a ‘Camera’….
Being A Bookworm
This time, she posed with the same chic outfit holding a book. She looked cool in her on-point makeup and sun-kissed glow!
Chic In Black
Pooja made us go jaw dropped sharing an awesome pic! She wore a short black dress and oozed out her glamour! Her radiant makeup and flowy tresses gave her a pretty appeal!
Beauty In A Saree
Pooja Hegde is always a vision to watch! She also looked beautiful draping a designer six-yard wonder piece. She wore an off-white saree which is enhanced with sequin floral work and teamed it with a sleeveless yellow blouse. Her low bun hairdo and ‘Chandbali’ earrings best complimented her classy look!
In Her Style Best
Pooja also loves to travel! She posed to cams in the best tourist spot and looked cool wearing a long jacket. Her designer handbag and cute smile made this pic garner millions of likes!
Being A Showstopper
Yes! Pooja always turns heads with her sartorial picks. She wore a white designer lehenga which is enhanced with floral digital print. Her diamond neckpiece and shimmery eye makeup made her rock on the Lakme Fashion Week’s stage!
Enjoying In The Beach!
Pooja is seen happily enjoying in the beach… She sported in a long black tuxedo coat gown and teamed it with a white skirt!
Finally, we end the chic fashion tale of Pooja Hegde with this cool pic. She wore a high-neck orange top and teamed with matching three-fourth pants. Her blue floral jacket and cool pose gave her a swanky appeal!