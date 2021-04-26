Oscars 2021: Check Out The Winners Of 93rd Academy Awards
Best Picture
Movie Name: Nomadland Director: Chloé Zhao Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Bob Wells, Linda May and Swankie
Best Actor In Leading Role
Anthony Hopkins Movie Name: The Father
Best Actress In The Leading Role
Frances McDormand Movie Name: Nomadland
Best Director
Chloé Zhao Movie Name: Nomadland
Best Actress In Supporting Role
Youn Yuh-Jung Movie Name: Minari
Best Actor In Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya Movie Name: Judas and the Black Messiah
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Tyler Perry
Producers of Nomadland McDormand and Chloe Zhao pose with the prestigious Oscar trophies
Daniel Kaluuya who bagged the award in the 'Best Supporting Role' category is seen delivering a heart touching speech on the centre stage.
Hollywood actress Yuh-Jung Youn has accepted the award and turned emotional while speaking to the media (Winning speech).
Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera pose together to the cams holding their awards. They bagged the trophies for 'Best Makeup' and 'Best Hairstyling' categories.
Erik Messerschmidt who won the Oscar award in the Cinematography field posed happily with the Golden Lady.
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, winners of the best original score for 'Soul' pose together for the camera holding the prestigious Golden Lady. They looked suave in the black-white suits.
Michael Govier (L) and Will McCormack (R) bagged the award for 'Best Animated Film 'If Anything Happens I Love You' and Travon Free (2nd L) and Martin Desmond Roe won the Golden Lady in 'Best Live Action Short Film' category (Two Distant Strangers). All four of them are happy holding the trophies…