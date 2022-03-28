Oscars 2022: Check Out The Complete Winners List
The prestigious Academy Awards 2022 were held on Sunday night in a gala aura at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. Here is the winners list… Check out!
Best Picture
Movie Name: CODA
Star Cast: Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant and Marlee Matlin
Director: Sian Heder
Best Director
Jane Campion
Movie Name: The Power of the Dog
Actor in a Leading Role
Will Smith
Movie Name: King Richard
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain
Movie Name: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy Kotsur
Movie Name: CODA
Actress in a Supporting Role
Ariana DeBose
Movie Name: West Side Story
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Sian Heder
Movie Name: CODA
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Kenneth Branagh
Movie Name: Belfast
International Feature Film
Movie Name: Drive My Car
Animated Feature Film
Movie Name: Encanto
Documentary (Feature)
Movie Name: Summer of Soul
Documentary (Short Subject)
Movie Name: The Queen of Basketball
Short Film (Animated)
Movie Name: The Windshield Wiper
Short Film (Live Action)
Movie Name: The Long Goodbye
Music (Original Score)
Movie Name: Dune
Music (Original Song)
Movie Name: No Time to Die
Title Song: No Time to Die
Composers: Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Cinematography
Movie Name: Dune
Film Editing
Movie Name: Dune
Production Design
Movie Name: Dune
Costume Design
Movie Name: Cruella
Makeup and Hairstyling
Movie Name: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Sound
Movie Name: Dune
Visual Effects
Movie Name: No Time to Die
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Danny Glover