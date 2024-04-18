OTT vs. Theatres: What to Watch This Week

For a Romantic Night Out: Theatres have two exciting options for lovebirds! Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha 2, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, explores the complexities of modern relationships in a tech-driven world
For the Thrill Seekers: Unsolved mysteries got you hooked? Dive into Silence 2 on Zee5. This crime thriller, starring Manoj, promises to keep you guessing until the very end
For a Tearjerker with Heart: In the mood for a heartwarming story? Kaam Chalu Hai is your pick. Releasing on OTT platforms on April 19th, this emotional drama follows a father determined to fulfil his daughter's cricketing dream
For a Laugh Trip with a Twist: Do Aur Do Pyaar promises a hilarious ride. This theatrical release features Ileana D'Cruz, Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, and follows two couples whose lives take an unexpected turn
For the Socially Conscious: Want a film that sparks thought? Yami Gautam's Article 370 tackles the situation in Kashmir after a policy change. Now streaming on Netflix