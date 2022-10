Here is the list of Pushpa – The Rise movie awards of the night:

• Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1)

• Best Film - Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1

• Best Director - Sukumar Bandreddi (Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1)

• Best Playback Singer (Male) - Sid Sriram - Srivalli (Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1)

• Best Playback Singer (Female) - Indravathi Chauhan - Oo Antava (Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1)

• Best Cinematography - Miroslaw Kuba Brozek (Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1)