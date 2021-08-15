Pataudi Khaandan Bahu Kareena Kapoor’s Cute Pics With Her Little Ones
Kareena Kapoor is all happy holding her little ones Taimur and Jeh… Little Tim looked cool holding the story book.
Kareena and Saif along with little Tim are seen on the way to the airport. The power couple looked cool wearing casual outfits and posed to the paps too!
This is the first glimpse of little Jeh… He is all cute and is seen in the arms of his father Saif Ali Khan. Even Kareen looked uber-chic wearing a jacket and posed to cams with cool black sunnies!
In this video, we can witness Saif and Kareena along with their kids at PVT airport today. Bebo looked cool wearing a white jacket and black trousers. Even Saif sported in a white tee.
A throwback pic where Tim and his father Saif are seen doing Yoga! Both looked awesome and are seen twinning in the blue tees.
Kareena and the cute Tim are on a picnic with their whole family. Saif Ali Khan, Babita Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor children also posed to cams with all smiles.
We end this photo story with this cute pic! Saif and Tim are happily enjoying with little Jeh! Kareena also added a funny caption to this pic jotting down, “This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?”