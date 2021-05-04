Pataudi Khaandan Princess Sara Ali Khan’s Love For ‘Pink’
Sara Ali Khan looked beautiful in the one-shoulder full-sleeved pantsuit and rocked on the fashion arena. Her dewy makeup with light-hued lips, messy pony and simple minimal accessory look gave her a cool appeal.
On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturdhi, Sara looked awesome and classy wearing a pink salwar. Her cute smile and designer classy outfit made her look beautiful along with the glitzy festive vibes.
Wow… Sara looked awesome and extremely beautiful wearing a baby pink off-shoulder gown. The frilly details and bow-tie detailing gave her a swanky appeal.
A complete princess look of Pataudi Khaandan cute doll. She wore a heavy-embroidered pink lehenga and pulled out her inner charm with the no-accessory appeal and on-point makeup.
The bossy look of Sara Ali Khan… She wore a white tee underneath a pink suit. Her cool goggles and centre-parted flowy tresses made us go aww.
Sara’s love for pink is from her childhood! She looked cute posing to cams in a pink gown and was seen holding the over-sized camera.
Even her casual look goes with the ‘Pink’colour. She was completely lost enjoying the beauty of nature wearing a pink salwar.