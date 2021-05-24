Pataudi Princess Sara Ali Khan Inspired Summer Fashion Tale
When it comes to western wear, Sara always stays top on the fashion charts with her uber-chic outfits. She is seen happily ‘Chilling’ out wearing a crop top and denim shorts amid the picturesque beach aura!
Shirt gowns are also the best ones to be picked for Summer. Sara also followed the same formula and wore a floral-printed balloon sleeved gown. She looked cool and oozed out her glam!
These days, one-sleeved outfits fall under the trendy picks. Even Sara also looked pretty wearing a ‘Bird’ printed un-even one-sleeved gown and carried it with much ease!
When it comes to beach outings in summer, one can mimic Sara and own that celeb attention. She wore a sleeveless colourful printed top and teamed it with a matching skirt.
Another chic look of Sara… She wore a sleeveless trendy crop top and teamed it with a boxed skirt. Her flowy tresses and matching red heels upped her style quotient.
On to parties? Then pick a designer fish-cut skirt and crop top outfit same like ‘Coolie No. 1’ actress Sara and up your look with those funky hear bands or clips. Even matching heels do the magic on the dance floors!
Sara looked swanky wearing a dual-coloured denim gown and picked that funky ear-wear and matching stilettoes to own that rocking attire.
Even off-shoulder gowns are also trending these days and making the girls own that chic look. Even Sara looked cool wearing a light-coloured gown and upped her stylish appeal with minimal accessory attire. Her trendy watch managed to pull the attention!