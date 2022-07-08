Ponniyin Selvan-1: Check Out The Character Introductions Of This Mani Ratnam’s Directorial
It is all known that Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus PonniyinSelvan – 1 is all set to release in September… Ahead of the release, the makers dropped the first look posters and the teaser to create noise on social media.
The teaser unveiled the grandeur appeal of the Chola dynasty and showcased the characterisations of the lead actors Vikram, Aishwarya RaiBachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and Karthi.
Jayam Ravi
Here comesas Jayam Ravi aka Arulmozhivarman- Ponniyin Selvan later known as the great king Raja Raja Cholan. He is the youngest son of Sundara Chola. Aditha Karikalan and Kundavai's younger brother.
Trisha Krishnan
The beautiful actress Trisha is essaying the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar who is also known as Ilaiya Piratti, the Chola princess and daughter of Emperor Sundara Chola. She will also be seen as Vallavaraiyan's love interest.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai is essaying a dual role in this movie will be seen as Nandini (a Pazhuvoor queen and wife of Periya) and Mandakini Devi (Nandini’s deaf and dumb mother).
Karthi
Kollywood’s ace actor Karthi will be seen as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, the brave, adventurous and sarcastic warrior prince of Vaanar clan.
Chiyaan Vikram
Here comes the Chola Crown Princeand the commander of Northern troops in Sundara Chola's Reign. He is the eldest son of Sundara Chola. Arulmozhivarman and Kundavai's elder brother too.
Shobita Dhulipalla
Even this beauty queen is part of this periodic movie… She will be seen as Vaanathi and is also known as KodambalurIlavarasi, a shy Kodumbalur princess and Arulmozhi's love interest.
Aishwarya Lekshmi
This young actress will be seen as Poonguzhali who will be also known as Samuthirakumari.
Other prominent characters of Ponniyin Selvan – 1:
• Sarathkumar - Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar… He is the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom from the Paluvettaraiyar clan who was respected for his valour and 64 scars he got in battles. • VikramPrabhu – He is essaying the role of Parthibendra Pallavan who is the friend of Aditya Karikalanhailing from the lineage of Pallavas. • Prakash Raj – He is the Sundara Chola alias Parantaka Chola II, the emperor of Cholaempire, father of Aditya Karikalan, Kundavai and Arulmozhivarman.
Even Rahman, R Parthiban, Ashwin, Nizhalgal Ravi, Vijay Kumar, Kishore, Nasser, Jayaramand Makarand Deshpande are essaying the important roles in this movie.
This movie will hit the big screens on 30th September, 2022 worldwide!