Ponniyin Selvan… Now the title of the movie is the most searched name all over and the movie buffs are also eagerly awaiting for the release. Actually the meaning of this title is ‘Son of a river’. The youngest son of the Chola empire Arulmozhi Varman (essayed by Jayam Ravi), once falls into the Cauvery river but he is saved by the river goddess thus he is termed as ‘son of river Ponni’.