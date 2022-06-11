Pranitha Subhash’s Awe-Inspiring Pregnancy Fashion Tale
Tollywood’s ace actress Pranitha Subhash delivered a cute baby girl today and shared this good news with all her fans and friends through social media. She is seen holding her little one with much love!
In this pic, she is seen with her family and also penned a heartfelt note thanking her doctors for their support. “The last few days have been surreal… Ever since our baby girl was born. I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all”.
This is the special Seemantha pic… She shined wearing a yellow and red pattusaree and looked awesome with a cute smile. She upped her look with long golden necklace and pearl choker.
In this pic, we can witness the beautiful ‘floral braid’ of Pranitha…
This is the special pregnancy photo-shoot pic of Pranitha and her husband. They looked great while the mom-to-be wore a blue gown and is seen flaunting her baby bump!
This is also a vacay pic of Pranitha… She looked awesome in a western wear and looked charming in the sun-kissed pic! She also captioned the image with a motivational note. “We really don’t realise how much our moms sacrificed for us until we embark on the journey of motherhood…”.
This is also a special pregnancy pic of Pranitha… She posed to cams in a black gown and upped her style quotient with the round hat! Once again she dropped a motivation caption. “Last set for now... Embracing every pound of weight , every stretch mark , my pumpkin face n the big nose .. all that pelvic pain, heart burns n fatigue while I tell myself it’s all worth it”.
Pranitha also shared her happy pool bath pics and flaunted her baby bump enjoying the sun-kissed weather!
We end this beautiful pregnancy fashion tale of Pranitha with a video and congratulate this cute actress on this special occasion!