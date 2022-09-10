Queen Elizabeth II Demise: Hollywood Stars Who Paid Tribute Via Social Media
• In a statement, the Royal family announced this sad news… “A statement from His Majesty The King: The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
• We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”
Even a few Hollywood stars also mourned for the sudden demise of Queen Elizabeth II…
Kris Jenner
She shared a collage of the Queen and wrote, “Rest In Peace, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Graceful, dedicated, elegant, unforgettable. Today and always we will remember her as one of the greatest leaders our world has ever seen. I send my love and condolences to the Royal Family.”
Sly Stallone
She also shared a pic of Queen and wrote, “May this GREAT QUEEN ,Rest in Peace. The world willnever see the likes of her again…”.
Barbra Streisand
She also shared a throwback pic with Queen and wrote, “Sad to hear about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant for us all. Respected around the world. May she rest in peace. Barbra.”
Mel B
She shared a couple of pics of Queen and termed it as the saddest day… “Today is the saddest day. We have lost an incredible lady who all of us grew up with and had so much respect for. I was honoured to meet her, honoured that she awarded me my MBE as patron of Women’s Aid and honoured she was our Queen”.
Geri
She shared the beautiful pic of Queen Elizabeth and wrote, “My thoughts and sympathies go to the Royal Family for the loss of their Mother, Grandmother, Aunt. Thank you to Her Majesty for her resolute never-ending service. She is, and always will be the epitome of dignity and elegance.”
Ozzy Osbourne
She shared a beautiful pic of Queen and mourned for her loss… “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it’s devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II”.
Lisa Vanderpump
She dropped an official post on Instagram and mourned for Queen’s sudden death…
Mick Jagger
He shared a beautiful painting of the Queen and wrote, “For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”
Whoopi Goldberg
He dropped a tweet and reminisced his meeting with the Queen… “Several years ago, I met Queen Elizebeth at The Royal Variety Performance of 2009. As she approached me, all i could think of was WTH?? I’m an American kid from the projects and I’m in the company of the Queen of England. I was in awe. Rest In Peace. God Save the King”.
Victoria Beckham
She also shared a throwback pic of Queen and wrote, “Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.”
Emmalee Bunton
She shared a beautiful collage of Queen’s pics and wrote, “Always by our side and forever in our hearts. My thoughts are with the royal family. Thank you, may you now rest in peace.”
Elton John
He dropped an official tweet on his Twitter page and is deeply saddened with the sudden demise of the Queen…
Kamal Haasan
Even our ace actor Kamal Haasan also reminisced his meeting with Queen and shared a pic on his Twitter page… He wrote, “I was saddened to hear the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England. She was loved not only by the British but also by the whole world. 25 years ago, she accepted our invitation and attended the opening ceremony of Marudhanayakam. It was probably the only film shoot she attended.”
Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II