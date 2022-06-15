Raashii Khanna And Her Stylish ‘Black Outfit’ Glam Show…
Let us start off with this beautiful pic of this Thank You actress… She wore a modish black outfit that featured off-shoulder detailing along with bell-bottom pants. Her stylish sunnies and on-point makeup upped her glam quotient!
Even her golden earrings and metallic blue eyeshadow along with wavy hairstyle made her up her charm!
Raashii looked awesome draping a black saree for the Pakka Commercial trailer launch! She teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse and teamed it with diamond studs and minimal accessory attire!
Even in this look, she oozed out her glam and topped the fashion charts! She wore a plain black saree but added a tweak by draping it in a unique way! Her attitude and radiant makeup also pulled her charm a notch higher!
Raashii is better known as a fashion chameleon! This time, she picked an uneven black designer gown and teamed it with a bun hairdo and maroon lips! Those umbrella sleeves and ‘V’ neck detailing also added the glam touch to the outfit!
This special pic is picked from her London diaries and she is seen enjoying her vacay sporting in a full-sleeved black gown!
We end this ‘Black’ fashion game of Raashii with this glamorous pic! She wore a sleeveless top and teamed it with matching pants. Her dual belt appeal with golden enhancements and shimmery eyeshadow turned heads!