Raksha Bandhan 2023: Bollywood Celebrity Inspired Rakhi Outfit Ideas To Sway Your Brother's Heart!
ALIA BHATT: If rugged outfits aren't your thing but you still want that festive flair, take notes from Alia Bhatt's playbook. Her choice of a vibrant pink saree paired with a velvet blouse is like a party-ready combination with no extra frills. It's all about celebratory vibes without the embroidery overload.
TAMANNAAH BHATIA: Do you like sheer sarees? Well, after catching a glimpse of Tamannaah Bhatia's stunning blue curtain adorned with gold embroidery, we totally agree. You can add an extra dose of charm to your Raksha Bandhan by taking a page out of the book of style from it.
KANGANA RANAUT: If a salwar suit is your thing, Kangana has the best mix and match inspiration for you. Her green, yellow and purple outfit is like a party of colors that you can't miss. And that heavy embroidery? You are adding a touch of royal elegance that is hard to resist.
KIARA ADVANI: If you like the fusion vibe, take a cue from Kiara Advani. Consisting of a bodice, flared pants, and elegant long jacket, her three-piece stunner is the ultimate Indo-Western option for any Indian festivity.
JAHNVI KAPOOR: Want an ethnic flair without the usual suits, sarees or lehengas? The caftans have your back. Jahnvi Kapoor's black and purple caftan exudes regal vibes, making it a fabulous pick.
SARA ALI KHAN: When it comes to festivities, why not go all out with bright vibes? Sara Ali Khan's radiant yellow saree with those stunning gold borders is hitting the bling factor just right.
Disha Patani: Disha Patani: Do you love chikankari? Get inspired by Disha Patani's anarkali, a calming base with delicate white chikankari. It screams lackluster festivity.
SHEHNAAZ GILL: Do you remember the recent success of Shehnaaz Gill? That bright pink sharara ensemble was like a traveling festival! So if you're thinking of a Sharara, why not go for one of hers just like hers? That eye-catching shade of pink with gold embroidery is a guaranteed win for those festive vibes.
PALAK TIWARI: No Indian holiday is complete without a lehenga choli, and the choice of Palak Tiwari is pure inspiration. Her lehenga with intricate chikankari work and sparkling sequin embroidery is one of the prime candidates for your Raksha Bandhan look.
HINA KHAN: Pastel shades ooze elegance, and when paired with the extra allure of an anarkali, you'll feel like nothing less than an Indian princess. Go for this look and thank Hina Khan.