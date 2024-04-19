Rakul Preet Singh's Red Hottest Looks
Off-the-Shoulder Sizzle: Rakul turns up the heat in a red mesh corset detail bodycon dress
Traditional Beauty: Rakul wows in a red embroidered georgette lehenga choli
Velvet Vibes: She looks chic in a wrap red velvet midi dress.
Satin Sensation: Rakul is a vision in a red satin halter neck corset with a wrap skirt maxi dress.
Thigh-High Drama: She soars the temperature in a sexy red gown with a thigh-high slit.
Red Hot Bralette: Look gorgeous like Rakul in a red bralette with a halter neck, ruched patterns, and matching separates.