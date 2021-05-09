Ramadan 2021: Eid Outfit Ideas from Bollywood Divas
Evergreen Banarasi Style by Kareena
Contrasting is the thumb rule to wear banarasi. So, contrast your banarasi dupatta or kurta with any colour or fabric of your choice. Get Kareenas Banarasi look!
Go Floral like Alia
We can't stop loving this white floral printed suit set with a wide palazzo paired with bordered dupatta!
Sara Ali Khan in subtle Sharara
This Eid, try this stylish and breezy look of Sara Ali Khan. You can also experiment with simple colours.
Sport Patiala like Disha Patani
This Eid, try out Patiala paired with jodhpuri and simple accessories and live your dream like Disha!
Flaunt Frock Suit like Nora Fatehi
Try out some simple and basic colour frock suit paired with heavy jhumkas to look elegant like Nora Fatehi.
Anushka in Anarkali
Dress yourself up in the classy and dazzling Anarkali with contrasts dupatta and feel like style icon Anuskha Sharma.
Slay Sari like Diya
We can see Diya embracing her saree love for the sari. She proves that you don't have to wear western to look glamorous and beautiful.
Classic Aditi in Gharara
For the ethnic classy look, try to combine kurta and gharara to look cool like Aditi.