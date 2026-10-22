Rashmika Mandanna Is All Bold And Sparkling At The Swarovski Event
Tollywood’s ace actress Rashmika Mandanna is now basking in the success of her latest movie Ranabaali!
Recently, she also turned into the brand ambassador of Swarovski and made her presence at their grandeur Diwali Campaign 2026.
Rashmika completely stole the show with her off-shoulder corset bodice in deep blue which is embellished with complete crystal work. She teamed it with a draped satin skirt with a slit.
Nothing could match her festive glow and the sparkling Swarovski neck set, finger rings, hoop earrings and bracelets further upped her charm in the event!
Coming to her makeup, her maroon lips and glittery eyes stole the show!
Finally, she kept her hair straight and centre parted!