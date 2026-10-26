Raveena Tandon Turns 54: Ethnic to Western, She Nails Every Look
Bollywood’s veteran actress Raveena Tandon turned a year older and is celebrating her 54th birthday today. On this special occasion, let's take a look at some of her classy and stylish fashion moments!
This Bollywood diva always impresses the fashion connoisseurs with her classy appeal and this time too, she looked awesome wearing a purple kurta set. Her glowing face and minimalistic jewellery upped her charm!
This simple yet stylish outfit can be a perfect choice for the resort outings!
One can perfectly pick this outfit for an evening or night parties adding a dash of makeup and matching jewellery! Raveena too looked gorgeous with this right choice of outfit!
This is the best outfit for small pooja gatherings! Raveena never stops to impress the middle-aged women too with her best style statements.
And now she also aced the western appeal with this complete back gown! Those over-sized earrings were enough to ooze out her charm!