Re-Release Alert: Catch These Classic Telugu Films Back on the Big Screen
Your favourite Telugu blockbusters are making a grand comeback to the silver screen. Let's dive into the details!
'Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu'
‘Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu, starring Nani and Samantha, is returning to theatres on August 2nd! This Gautham Menon classic is a must-watch.
'Okkadu' and 'Murari'
Double the dhamaka! Mahesh Babu's blockbuster films, 'Okkadu' and 'Murari', are releasing on August 8th and 9th, respectively.
'Indra'
Get ready to witness the power of Indra once again! Chiranjeevi's iconic film is re-releasing on August 22nd to celebrate his birthday.
'Shiva'
The revolutionary film that changed Telugu cinema, 'Shiva', starring Nagarjuna, is hitting screens on August 29th.
'Gabbar Singh'
Celebrate Pawan Kalyan's birthday with the blockbuster 'Gabbar Singh'. Releasing on September 2nd.
'Vikramarkudu'
Vikramarkudu,’ the hilarious and thrilling film starring Ravi Teja, is re-releasing on July 27th.