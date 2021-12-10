Rewind 2021: Check Out The List Of The Star Actors Who Passed Away In This Year
The year 2021 taught us many lessons as Covid-19 made it tougher to live! Even a few Bollywood celebs like SiddharthShukla, Rajiv Kapoor and Raj Kaushal passed away this year making all their fans go shocked!
Siddharth Shukla
This is one of the shocking deaths of the Bollywood film industry. Siddharth suffered from a massive heart attack and passed away on 2nd September, 2012 leaving all his fans go shell shocked!
Surekha Sikri
Popularly known for her role on BalikaVadhu serialSurekhajiacted in numerous movies and serials. She passed away at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest. She wonthe National award for the ‘Best Actress Role’ three times and was one of the finest actors of Bollywood!
Dilip Kumar
The legendary actor of Bollywood who is known as the most iconic Indian film actor passed away on 7th July, 2021 due to age-related issues at the age of 98. He served the industry for almost 5 decades and won the hearts of the movie buffs with epic historical Mughal-e-Azam (1960) and Devdas (1955) movies.
Bikramjeet Kanwarpal
Bikramjeet is also a popular Bollywood actor who passed away on 2nd May, 2021 due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 52. His best movies were Page 3, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Aarakshan, Murder 2, 2 States, and The Ghazi Attack.
Rajiv Kapoor
Bollywood’s iconic actor Rishi Kapoor passed away last year due to cancer and this year, his younger brother Rajiv Kapoor too breathed his last on 9th February, 2021 due to cardiac arrest. His best Bollywood movie was Ram Teri Ganga Maili.
Raj Kaushal
Another shocking demise in Bollywood is Raj Kaushal’s. He was a famous filmmaker and the husband of MandiraBedi. He also passed away due to cardiac arrest on 30th June, 2021. He directed movies like Pyaar Mein KabhiKabhi and ShaadiKaLaddoo and was close to many Bollywood actors.