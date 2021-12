Shivani Rajasekhar

* Debut Movie: Adhbhutam

* Last but not least we end this tale with a special actress ShivaniRajasekhar. She is the daughter of great actor Rajasekhar and made her debut with TejaSajja’sAdbhutam movie which was released on an OTT platform. She created magic on the screen with her amazing performance essaying the role of ‘vennala’ in this movie.