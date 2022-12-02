Rewind 2022: Take A Look At The Best Tollywood Movies Of This Year
So, let us check out the top ten hits of 2022…
1. RRR
•Release Date: 25th March, 2022
•Release Platform: Theatres
•Star Cast: Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Ajay Devgn
•Director: SS Rajamouli
•Box Office collection: More than Rs 1200 crores
2. Sita Ramam
•Release Date: 5thAugust, 2022
•Release Platform: Theatres
•Star Cast: Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Tharun Bhascker and Sumanth
•Director: Hanu Raghavapudi
•Box Office collection: More than Rs100crores
3. Karthikeya 2
•Release Date: 13thAugust, 2022
•Release Platform: Theatres
•Star Cast: Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher and Srinivasa Reddy
•Director: Chandoo Mondeti
•Box Office collection: More than Rs120crores
4. Bimbisara
•Release Date: 5th August, 2022
•Release Platform: Theatres
•Star Cast: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Prakash Raj
•Director: Mallidi Vassishta
•Box Office collection: More than Rs 100 crores
5. Major
•Release Date: 3rd June, 2022
•Release Platform: Theatres
•Star Cast: Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Shobita Dhulipalla and Revathi
•Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka
•Box Office collection: More than Rs64crores
6. DJ Tillu
•Release Date: 12th February, 2022
•Release Platform: Theatres
•Star Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty
•Director: Vimal Krishna
•Box Office collection: More than Rs30 crores
7. Bheemla Nayak
•Release Date: 25th February, 2022
•Release Platform: Theatres
•Star Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menen and Samyuktha Menon
•Director: Sagar K Chandra
•Box Office collection: More than Rs250crores
8. Sarkaru Vaari Paata
•Release Date: 12th May, 2022
•Release Platform: Theatres
•Star Cast: Mahesh Babu, Keerthi Suresh, Samuthrikaini and Nadhiya
•Director: Parasuram
•Box Office collection: More than Rs230 crores
9. Bangarraju
•Release Date: 14th January, 2022
•Release Platform: Theatres
•Star Cast: Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna, Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty.
•Director: Kalyan Krishna
•Box Office collection: More than Rs65crores
10. Urvasivo Rakshasivo
•Release Date: 4th November, 2022
•Release Platform: Theatres
•Star Cast: Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel, and Vennela Kishore
•Director: Rakesh Sashi